Police arrest Ocean View High School teacher on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor

An Ocean View High School teacher was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor, police said.
Andrew Bueno Potts, 43, was taken into custody at his Long Beach home after a male teenager reported being assaulted multiple times between July 2017 and December 2017, Long Beach police said.
The suspect is a science teacher and department chairman at Ocean View High in Huntington Beach.
The teenage victim, who was never a student at Ocean View, met the suspect at a school event, police said.
The suspect befriended the victim and took him in to live with him, police said.
The suspect provided the victim with alcohol and alkyl nitrate, a stimulant commonly known as a popper, police said.
The victim contacted police in July 2018 to report four separate incidents. The suspect is accused of assaulting the victim twice at his Long Beach home and once in San Francisco.
Potts is also accused of one additional attempted assault of the victim at his home, police said.
Potts was booked into Long Beach City Jail on charges of sodomy with a person under 18, sex with a foreign object with a person under 18, oral copulation with a person under 18, harmful material sent to a minor, sodomy and sexual battery, police said.
Bail was set at $500,000.