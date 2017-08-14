Woman killed in crash on 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa

A 22-year-old San Diego woman was killed late Saturday while riding in one of three vehicles that crashed on the southbound 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa.

California Highway Patrol officers responded at 11:58 p.m. to a report of a three-vehicle crash on the freeway near the Bristol Street exit.

CHP officials said a 2012 Honda Civic was traveling south on the freeway when it struck the back of a 2010 Nissan Sentra in the same lane.

The crash caused the Nissan to veer left and spin into the path of a Nissan Altima that was traveling in the carpool lane, according to CHP officials.

A witness and an officer performed CPR on the female passenger in the Sentra. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not released.

Costa Mesa fire officials took the driver of the Sentra, a 24-year-old man, to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana for treatment of moderate injuries.

A 63-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman who were in the Altima were taken to UCI Medical Center in Orange with moderate injuries, according to the CHP.

A 22-year-old woman who was driving the Civic declined treatment.

The crash is under investigation, authorities said.

