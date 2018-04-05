Opening ceremony Saturday for Huntington Beach’s first ‘all-inclusive’ beach playground

Huntington Beach will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for its first beach playground designed to be accessible to all children — with disabilities or without.
The pirate-themed playground, created by Dave Bang Associates Inc., is north of the pier near Ninth Street and Pacific Coast Highway. Its rubber surface complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and its structures include equipment that allows wheelchairs.
Talk of installing a playground began a decade ago, and it transitioned to an "all-inclusive" playground after a community member recommended going "above and beyond," according to David Dominguez, city facilities and development manager.
The project inched forward as city officials received an anonymous $40,000 donation and a $5,000 recycling grant.
The local Rotary Club donated $50,000, and the Kiwanis Club raised $25,000.
Dominguez said several community members had asked why the city didn't offer a beach playground like neighboring cities such as Newport Beach.
"Not everybody enjoys the water," Dominguez said. "This is a good alternative [for] families with kids who are afraid or don't like the ocean water. It's also good for tourists and [downtown] residents."
Saturday's opening ceremony is scheduled for noon but may be postponed if it rains.
Residents can call Dominguez on Saturday morning at (714) 374-5309 to find out whether the event is still on.
