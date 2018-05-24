Free-speech complaint seeks dismissal of Huntington Beach's attempt to stop petition for local gun ban

Attorney Jerry Friedman filed the anti-SLAPP motion May 17 for client Daniel Horgan, a Huntington Beach resident who was trying to get the proposed ban on the city's Nov. 6 election ballot. SLAPP stands for "strategic lawsuit against public participation" and is considered an attempt to intimidate critics by burdening them with the costs of a legal defense. California is one of 28 states that have anti-SLAPP laws.