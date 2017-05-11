Around Town: Bahia Corinithian Yacht Club to celebrate 2017 opening day

The Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club in Newport Beach will have its 2017 opening-day ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The celebration will include music, introduction of new officers and a salute from the Harbor Patrol fire boat.

The club is at 1601 Bayside Drive.

Hyundai in F.V. hosts schoolchildren on field trip

The Fountain Valley headquarters of Hyundai Motor America recently hosted a San Diego-area elementary school class.

Teacher Jim Cowhey’s second-grade class from Highlands Elementary in Spring Valley visited the Talbert Avenue facility and learned what it’s like to work there. The children ate lunch with Jerry Flannery, interim president and chief executive of Hyundai Motor America.

The students also received backpacks with hats and toy cars.

“It was an absolutely fantastic field trip that the students loved,” Cowhey said in an email. “It was the greatest field trip I have ever been on in 21 years as a teacher.”

Caltrans to temporarily close Red Hill Avenue bridge over 405

The California Department of Transportation will close the Red Hill Avenue bridge over the 405 Freeway from Friday night through Saturday morning to replace joint seals on the span.

The closure will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and end at 10 a.m. Saturday and be in place from Main Street in Irvine to Pullman Street in Costa Mesa.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

The closure is part of a $9 million embankment stabilization project, which is expected to be complete early next year.

Dachshunds in spotlight at Wienerfest in H.B.

The second annual SoCal Wienerfest will be held Saturday in Huntington Beach, promising dachshund races, raffles, food and more.

Dozens of the wiener-shaped canines are expected to strut Dog Beach at Goldenwest Street and Pacific Coast Highway from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call (909) 451-3065.

Bottle rocket competition Saturday in Huntington Beach

Bottle rocket engineers are encouraged to test their craft Saturday at Discovery Cube’s annual rocket launch event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Boeing Co., 5301 Bolsa Ave. in Huntington Beach.

The free event will include all-age activities and a competition in which guests can make their own rockets out of 2-liter plastic bottles and launch them with pressurized air and water.

For more information, visit oc.discoverycube.org/exhibits/rocketlaunch.

Newport Beach to host junior match racers

The deadline is Friday for consideration for the 51st annual Governor’s Cup International Youth Match Racing Championship from July 17 to 22.

Sailors must be 22 or younger on July 22 to be eligible to race.

The Balboa Yacht Club will host the Governor’s Cup, followed by the World Youth Match Racing Championship from July 30 to Aug. 5.

To fill out race documents, visit govcupracing.com.

Bunnies & Books bounces into Newport

The annual Bunnies & Books for Kids Festival is bringing creativity — and real rabbits — to the Newport Beach Central Library on Saturday.

The action begins at 10 a.m. with a bunny meet and greet. Story time starts at 10:30 in the library’s Friends Room. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., kids can take part in activities on the adjacent Civic Center green, with face painting, games and crafts.

They also can take a StoryWalk by following a path marked with pages from a book mounted on signs.

Admission is free. The Central Library is at 1000 Avocado Ave.

For more information, call (949) 548-2411.

Costa Mesa fire stations offer activities and info on Saturday

The Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Department will stage Fire Service Day — an event offering games, activities and fire safety information — on Saturday.

Residents can visit any of the city’s five open fire stations between 10 a.m. and noon. Hourly activities are scheduled, and official junior firefighter badge ceremonies will be held at 11:30 a.m.

Station addresses can be found at costamesaca.gov/index.aspx?page=230. The station on Royal Palm Drive is currently closed.

Sunset Beach Art Festival returns this weekend

The 50th annual Sunset Beach Art Festival will be held this weekend, offering two days of exhibits, crafts and entertainment.

More than 150 artists will display their work during the festival, which runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Arts and crafts booths will be in the grassy area between North and South Pacific Avenue from Broadway to Seventh Street. An art gallery will be set up in the former firehouse on 12th Street.

For more information on the free event, visit sunsetbeachartfestival.net.

Free lawn bowling lessons Saturday in Newport

If you’ve ever wanted to try lawn bowling, head to San Joaquin Hills Park in Newport Beach on Saturday for free lessons with the Newport Harbor Lawn Bowling Club.

The open house runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park, 1550 Crown Drive North in Corona del Mar. Pizza and drinks will be provided.

Visitors are encouraged to wear tennis shoes or sandals. To learn more, visit newportharborlbc.com.

H.B. pavement rehab project starts Tuesday

The city of Huntington Beach will begin work Tuesday on a project to rehabilitate pavement on Main Street between Pacific Coast Highway and Adams Avenue.

The first phase of the project, between PCH and Acacia Avenue, involves closing the street for 48 hours starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The second phase, between Acacia and Adams, is tentatively scheduled for 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 5-9.

District attorney to address CdM Chamber of Commerce

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas will discuss criminal sentencing and how recent laws could affect the local community during a Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday at the Bayside Restaurant, 900 Bayside Drive, Newport Beach.

Check-in starts at 11:30 a.m., with the program following at noon.