Around Town: It's Oktoberfest time again in Huntington Beach

Lederhosen, chicken dancing, bratwurst, strudel, live music and, of course, beer will be in abundance as Oktoberfest returns to Old World Village in Huntington Beach on Sunday for its 40th annual run, which continues through Oct. 29.

The German-style party goes from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays with free admission, 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays (admission $10), 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays (admission $10 in September and $15 in October) and 2 to 7:30 p.m. Sundays, which are Family Days with Kinderfest and dachshund races (admission $7 for adults and $3 for children; free for kids younger than 5).

Fridays and Saturdays are for guests 21 and older.

Old World is at 7561 Center Ave. For more information, call (714) 895-8020 or visit oldworld.ws.

Pacific Marine Mammal Center fundraising gala is Sunday

The Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach will present its Endless Summer Gala fundraiser from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at The Ranch at Laguna Beach, 31106 S. Coast Hwy.

The event will include dinner, live and silent auctions and live entertainment by Surf’s Up, a Beach Boys tribute band.

Tickets are $300. For more information, call (949) 494-3050 or visit pacificmmc.org/2017pmmcgala.

Tijuana Dogs to play free concert in Newport

The Tijuana Dogs will play rock, R&B and pop in a free concert at Marina Park in Newport Beach from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Food will be available for purchase.

The park is at 1600 W. Balboa Blvd.

Patriot Day ceremony Monday in Huntington Beach

American Legion Post 133 will present its annual Patriot Day commemoration of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with a ceremony Monday in Huntington Beach.

The free event will begin at 6 p.m. at Pier Plaza, 325 Pacific Coast Hwy.

For more information, call (714) 536-3855.

Newport harbormaster to speak at CdM chamber event

Guests can meet Newport Beach’s new harbormaster at the Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce’s “Good Morning CdM” event from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Sept. 14 at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club, 1601 Bayside Drive, Corona del Mar.

Harbormaster Dennis Durgan will be the featured speaker.

Admission and parking are free, and coffee and pastries will be served.