Around Town: Juried art exhibition in Laguna runs through Nov. 22

The city of Laguna Beach will recognize winners of the 11th annual Juried Fine Art Exhibition during an artists’ reception Thursday.

The exhibition runs through Nov. 22.

Juror Mackenzie Stevens, curatorial assistant at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, reviewed submissions from artists throughout Orange County and selected 34 to exhibit.

The reception will begin at 5:30 p.m at City Hall, 505 Forest Ave.

OC Fair Board chooses new leadership

Orange County Fair Board members voted Thursday to select Barbara Bagneris as the panel’s chairwoman.

Bagneris, a board member since 2014, replaces outgoing Chairman Nick Berardino, who will remain on the board.

Board member Robert Ruiz was chosen to replace Bagneris as the board’s vice chair. He also has served on the board since 2014.

Expert to discuss connection between landscapes and art

The Laguna Beach Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting Nov. 10, featuring speaker Linda Larson of Mesa, Ariz.

Larson, an advocate for public green space, will highlight landscapes filled with art and architecture, a sense of place and benefits of time spent in nature.

Larson will feature images from gardens of North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Coffee and a light breakfast will be provided at 9:30 a.m. Larson will speak at 10:45 a.m.

The club meets in Tankersley Hall at Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave.

For more information, visit lagunabeachgardenclub.org.