Around Town: ‘It’ll make for a nice Christmas,’ says man who bought winning lottery ticket in Costa Mesa

The man who bought a winning Mega Millions lottery ticket worth more than $1.8 million from an Eastside Costa Mesa gas station was identified Friday as Billy Spurlock.

“I’ve never won a thing in my life,” he told California Lottery officials, according to a news release.

Spurlock secured his windfall after matching five of six numbers in the Oct. 10 Mega Millions draw.

“It’ll be a nice nest egg,” he said in the release. “And it’ll make for a nice Christmas.”

The 76 station at 393 E. 17th St., which sold him the winning ticket, will receive a $9,061 bonus.

Art and craft fair on tap Sunday in Laguna

Artists will show their work during a craft fair Sunday at the South Laguna Community Garden Park in Laguna Beach.

Guests can stroll through the garden while listening to music from the Garden Band between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The park is at the corner of South Coast Highway and Eagle Rock Way.

Visitors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food to donate to the Laguna Food Pantry.