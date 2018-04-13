Around Town: Teachers from acclaimed dance company to hold free class Saturday at Segerstrom Center

Guests can pick up some new dance moves Saturday when teachers from an acclaimed dance group present a free class at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza outside the arts center at 600 Town Center Drive.
Nasha Thomas, a master dance educator, will teach visitors the moves to some of the pieces in the renowned work "Revelations," by the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.
Thomas, a former member of the company, will be joined by other teachers from the Ailey group.
The dance company will have a series of performances at Segerstrom starting Wednesday.
For more information, visit SCFTA.org.
Ocean View School District open houses begin this month
Schools in the Huntington Beach-based Ocean View School District will hold open houses for parents throughout April, May and June.
For a schedule, visit bit.ly/2HivSxu.
Newport Beach mayor pro tem receives Taxpayer Watchdog Award
Newport Beach Mayor Pro Tem Will O'Neill recently received a Taxpayer Watchdog Award for his work on the City Council and Finance Committee.
The commendation was given by Orange County Auditor-Controller Eric Woolery.
"Will O'Neill has actively worked to find aggressive, proactive solutions to looming pension challenges in Newport Beach," Woolery said in a statement. "All communities would benefit from having watchdogs like Will O'Neill in public leadership, keeping a close eye on taxpayer funds."
Nonprofit to hold gala in Costa Mesa to raise funds for homeless youths
StandUp for Kids Orange County will hold a gala in Costa Mesa to raise funds to help homeless children.
The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. May 19 at the Chuck Jones Center for Creativity at 3321 Hyland Ave.
Proceeds will go toward the nonprofit's House of Hope program, which includes six emergency shelter beds, an outreach center, an office for staff and volunteers and other resources to support homeless youths.
Tickets to the gala are available for $150 at bit.ly/2EHQUQG. For more information, visit bit.ly/2GVir7i.