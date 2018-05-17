Around Town: SoCal Wienerfest is dachshunds day in Huntington Beach

Dozens of dachshunds will head to Huntington Beach on Saturday for the third annual SoCal Wienerfest.
The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the beach at Goldenwest Street and Pacific Coast Highway.
It will include contests, raffles and food.
For more information, visit surfcityusa.com/event/socal-wienerfest/17871.
Gem Faire comes to OC Fair & Event Center
Fine jewelry from about 200 vendors will be on display Friday through Sunday at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.
The Gem Faire will run from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Sunday at the Costa Mesa Building and the Santa Ana Pavilion at the fairgrounds at 88 Fair Drive.
General admission is $7; children 11 and younger get in free. Parking is $8.
For more information, visit ocfair.com/events-calendar/gem-faire.
‘Race Against Extinction’ to feature 5K obstacle course in H.B.
Residents can try their hand (and feet) at a 5K obstacle course Saturday in Huntington Beach in the "Race Against Extinction."
The event — in honor of Endangered Species Day — will run from 7 a.m. to noon at 21579 Pacific Coast Hwy.
The race is intended to raise money to help protect endangered species. Participants can choose an organization they want to support, and half their registration price will go toward that cause.
Registration is $45 for adults and $35 for children 12 and younger.
For more information, visit generationawakening.org/events.
Balboa Island Artwalk to feature works from 100 artists
The 24th annual Balboa Island Artwalk will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the South Bayfront Promenade.
The free event will feature paintings, jewelry, blown glass, sculptures and photography from 100 artists. Various musicians will perform.
For more information, visit visitnewportbeach.com/events/balboa-island-artwalk.
Miss Newport Beach and Miss Corona del Mar to be crowned Sunday
The annual Miss Newport Beach and Miss Corona del Mar pageants will be held Sunday at the Duke Hotel at 4500 MacArthur Blvd. in Newport Beach.
The pageants have four age divisions: Miss (18-26), Teen (14-17), Junior Miss (10-13) and Little Miss (6-9).
General admission tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the door. VIP admission, including a drink ticket, a program and seating in the first three rows, is $75.
For tickets and more information, email April@newportbeachpageants.com.
Event in H.B. to benefit Center for Missing and Exploited Children
The second annual Cruisers for Kids will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Cruisers Pizza Bar and Grill at 210 Fifth St. in Huntington Beach.
The brunch event will feature presentations about the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
A portion of the proceeds raised will go to the center.
There also will be a silent auction and a raffle for a 55-inch TCL smart television.
Model kit and hobby expo is Sunday in H.B.
Brewer Bros. will present a model kit and hobby event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Old World Huntington Beach, 7561 Center Ave.
More than 60 vendor tables will feature kits for model trains, military aircraft, warships and more.
Admission is $6; children younger than 12 get in free.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2L3hok2.
Voice for Girls draws 240 business leaders and educators
About 240 business leaders and educators attended this year's Voice for Girls event on Friday at the Newport Beach Country Club.
The event featured a discussion about how to ensure a future for girls in the technology industry.
According to the Girl Scouts of Orange County, participants were "inspired to make sure every girl is acquiring the courage, confidence and character she needs to take the reins of leadership in the 21st century."