Around Town: Torch Run for Special Olympics starts in Laguna on Thursday

As part of an annual effort to raise money and awareness for the Special Olympics of Southern California, law enforcement personnel will run through Orange County on Thursday carrying a symbolic torch.
The county Torch Run will start at the Laguna Beach police station at 7:35 a.m. and end at the La Habra police station at around 1 p.m. Friday. From there, Los Angeles County law enforcement will take the torch.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2LIhAWo.
Public hearings set on possible Costa Mesa Sanitary District election change
The Costa Mesa Sanitary District on Thursday will hold the first in a series of public hearings on changing the voting method used in its board elections.
Other hearings will follow on June 6, June 20, July 18 and July 26. All will be at the district headquarters at 290 Paularino Ave. in Costa Mesa, according to the district's website.
Each hearing is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., except for the July 26 meeting, which will start at 5:30 p.m.
The sanitary district is weighing a switch from its current at-large voting system — in which residents throughout its service area can vote for any candidate running for the five-member board — to district-based elections, with residents in each of several areas choosing one board member to represent them.
Nonprofit that helps homeless youths raises $80,000 at gala
StandUp for Kids, a nonprofit that helps homeless youths, raised about $80,000 at its first gala May 19 at the Chuck Jones Center for Creativity in Costa Mesa.
About 200 people attended the event, which featured a live auction.
"By providing these individuals with supportive relationships with caring adults, we help them adjust to safe and appropriate living arrangements so they can eventually become independent, self-sufficient, contributing members of society," advisory board chairman Nishant Kumar said at the event.
For more information about StandUp for Kids, visit standupforkids.org/orangecounty.
Collectible car auction returning to Newport Beach
The Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auction will run June 8-10 for its sixth year at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, 1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach.
The event will feature more than 400 cars up for auction.
The program will run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. each day. General admission is $20 for June 8 and 9 and $10 on the final day.
Russo and Steele is a car auction company that features European sports and American muscle cars, along with hot rods and custom vehicles. For more information, visit russoandsteele.com.
Hoag Summer Fest set for Newport Dunes
The 31st annual Hoag Summer Fest will begin at 5 p.m. June 27 at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, 1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach.
The event — which benefits the Hoag Hospital Foundation — will offer food from local restaurants and music from Jumping Jack Flash, a Rolling Stones tribute band.
Tickets are available for $125 at HoagPromise.org/HoagSummerFest.