Around Town: Newport Beach Jazz Festival plays again this weekend

The $1.9-billion project covers a 16-mile stretch of the 405 between the 73 Freeway in Costa Mesa and the 605 Freeway near the Los Angeles County line. It includes building one new general-purpose lane in each direction between the 605 and Euclid Street and adding a new lane in both directions between the 605 and the 73 that, combined with the existing carpool lanes, will create “express” toll lanes much like those on the 91 Freeway.