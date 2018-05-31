Around Town: Newport Beach Jazz Festival plays again this weekend

The Newport Beach Jazz Festival returns Friday through Sunday at the Hyatt Regency hotel.
In addition to the music, the event will include food and drinks on the hotel lawn at 1107 Jamboree Road.
To see the full lineup and other information, visit festivals.hyattconcerts.com/lineup2018.
Tickets are $70 to $160 and are available at festivals.hyattconcerts.com/tickets.
Free summer jazz series starts Friday at Segerstrom’s Argyros Plaza
The Segerstrom Center for the Arts will offer free summer jazz events spanning 11 weeks at the outdoor Julianne and George Argyros Plaza starting Friday.
The shows will run from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2xv5w7Q.
Corona del Mar 5K set for Saturday
The 37th annual Corona del Mar 5K is scheduled for 6 a.m. Saturday at Ocean Boulevard and Heliotrope Avenue.
There also will be a 2-mile walk and a Youth and Dolphins Dash for children, along with vendors and live entertainment.
To register, visit bit.ly/2H8QtQY.
Huntington Beach Concours d’Elegance car show returns
The annual Huntington Beach Concours d’Elegance car show will return this weekend.
Vintage cars, motorcycles and bicycles will be on display from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Central Park, 18000 Goldenwest St.
Admission is $10 for adults and free for children younger than 16.
For more information, visit surfcityusa.com/event/huntington-beach-concours-delegance/17665.
Mother-daughter tea to be held in Costa Mesa
The Zonta Club of Newport Harbor will present its second annual mother-daughter tea from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the group’s clubhouse at 245 Fischer Ave. in Costa Mesa.
The event also will feature prize raffles.
For more information, visit zontanewportharbor.com/event/mother-daughter-tea.
Balboa Island Parade celebrates 25th year on Sunday
The 25th annual Balboa Island Parade will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday on Marina Avenue.
The event, themed “Silver Bells, Sea Shells and Sandy Beaches,” will feature decorated floats, marching bands and drill teams.
For more information, visit visitnewportbeach.com/events/balboa-island-parade.
Volkswagen show coming to Huntington Beach
Rare Volkswagen vehicles will be on display Sunday in Huntington Beach.
The free show will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Old World, 7561 Center Ave.
For more information, visit rarevintageairvwclub.com.
Presentation on 405 Freeway project slated for Huntington Beach
The Orange County Transportation Authority and the California Department of Transportation will hold a presentation Tuesday in Huntington Beach about the 405 Freeway renovation project.
The free event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Senior Center in Central Park, 18041 Goldenwest St.
The $1.9-billion project covers a 16-mile stretch of the 405 between the 73 Freeway in Costa Mesa and the 605 Freeway near the Los Angeles County line. It includes building one new general-purpose lane in each direction between the 605 and Euclid Street and adding a new lane in both directions between the 605 and the 73 that, combined with the existing carpool lanes, will create “express” toll lanes much like those on the 91 Freeway.
Officials broke ground on the project in January and expect to complete it in 2023.
Hoag doctor to speak about addiction to prescription medications
Dr. Michael Brant-Zawadzki, senior physician executive at Hoag Hospital, will speak about addiction to prescription medications during the next Wake Up Newport meeting June 7 in Newport Beach.
The free program will run from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. at the Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.
Brant-Zawadzki’s speech will discuss an addiction treatment program at Hoag, along with prescription overdose statistics and methods to combat excessive prescription of medications.
To register for the event, visit bit.ly/2JclIzF.