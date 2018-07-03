Around Town: Free summer bus service running in Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach has revved up the Summer Breeze bus line providing free transportation to the local art festivals and select locations.
Buses run from 11 a.m. to midnight Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 2.
The line ferries passengers between a parking lot along Laguna Canyon Road, near the 405 Freeway, and various stops throughout the city, including the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival, Laguna Art-A-Fair, Festival of Arts, Pageant of the Masters, Laguna Playhouse and the Laguna Beach bus station, according to a news release.
For more information on the route and schedule, visit lagunabeachcity.net/summerbreeze.
Newport Beach police DUI patrols to begin Thursday
Newport Beach police will be on heightened lookout for intoxicated drivers in the days after the Fourth of July holiday.
Officers will be watching for people driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. daily beginning Thursday and ending Sunday. Officers will focus on areas of the city that have high numbers of DUI crashes and arrests, according to the Police Department.
“We want everyone who lives in or visits our community to have a happy and safe Fourth of July,” Police Chief Jon Lewis said in a statement. “Get a sober ride home, be a sober designated driver and call 911 if you see someone driving under the influence. ... These actions may seem simple, but they could save a life.”
‘Pastels!’ art exhibit comes to Laguna Beach City Hall
A new art exhibit dubbed “Pastels!” will temporarily line the walls of Laguna Beach City Hall starting this week.
The pieces from artists such as Mary Aslin, Gianne de Genevraye, Mike Ishikawa, Margaret Lindsey, Sally Strand, Marie Tippets, Elizabeth Wallace and David Wolfram will be available for public viewing during normal business hours through Aug. 8.
An opening reception is scheduled for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 505 Forest Ave.
Toyota Summer Concert Series at Pacific Amphitheatre
The first weekend shows of the 2018 Toyota Summer Concert Series at the Pacific Amphitheatre are set for Saturday and Sunday in Costa Mesa.
El Fantasma, Voz de Mando and Kanales will play Spanish-language music beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $50.
On Sunday, male a cappella group Straight No Chaser will perform along with guest singer-songwriter and pianist Jon McLaughlin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $27.50.
Tickets to both shows include free admission to the Orange County Fair from July 13 to Aug. 12.
Parking is $10 at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive.
For tickets and the full concert series schedule, visit pacamp.com.
German Heritage Day celebration Sunday in H.B.
Old World Huntington Beach will celebrate German Heritage Day from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday with folk dancers, a brass band, carnival games, face painting and dachshund races. The first 500 guests will receive a free meal.
Old World is at 7561 Center Ave. For more information, contact Cyndie Kasko at cyndie@oldworld.ws or (714) 895-8020.
Segerstrom Center set to begin ‘Movie Mondays’ lineup
The Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ free summer film series, “Movie Mondays,” will be back starting next week, with five screenings scheduled through early August at the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza.
Up first is “Back to the Future” on Monday, followed by “The Princess Bride” on July 16, “Moonrise Kingdom” on July 23, “The Mask of Zorro” on July 30 and “Star Trek” (the 2009 version) on Aug. 6.
All movies will begin at dusk — about 8 p.m. — at the Argyros Plaza, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. For more information, call (714) 556-2787 or visit scfta.org/MovieMondays.
Newport philanthropists pledge $500,000 to protect Yellowstone trout
A donation from Newport Beach residents Julia and George Argyros — two of Orange County’s most well-known philanthropists — will fund a $500,000 National Park Foundation grant to help protect the native cutthroat trout population in Yellowstone National Park, according to a news release.
The grant will go to the nonprofit Yellowstone Forever and be used for the park’s Native Fish Conservation Plan.
“Because of my passion for fishing, I understand the importance of native species and how we can all help with their preservation,” Julia Argyros, president of the Argyros Family Foundation, said in a statement. “My family and I are honored to support these critical efforts to save the cutthroat trout at Yellowstone National Park.”
City manager to speak at Wake Up Newport event
Newport Beach City Manager Dave Kiff will reflect on his 20-year tenure with the city and his nine years as city manager when he appears at the July 12 Wake Up Newport meeting at the Newport Beach Central Library.
Kiff, who plans to leave at the end of August, will talk about things important to the community’s success, how the city can stay prosperous and things he’ll miss the most, and the least.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will run from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. in the Friends Room at the library, 1000 Avocado Ave.
Reservations may be made at newportbeach.com.