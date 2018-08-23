Around Town: Mattress surfer airs it out at the Wedge in video

The Wedge in Newport Beach is well-known as a haven for surfers and riders of all kinds of other wave-going devices.
But one ocean adventurer took it to another level last week when he was captured on video riding an air mattress over a huge wave.
The man, identified in news reports as Quinn Kasbar, is often seen around the Wedge with the inflatable “board.”
In the Aug. 17 video, he paddles in the water as the wave comes in and a beach-goer is heard saying “Oh my goodness.”
The mattress surfer gets to the crest of the wave and then rides it all the way to shore.
Newport Beach Wellness Week starts Friday
The first Newport Beach Wellness Week launches Friday and continues through Aug. 30, offering several events intended to improve guests’ physical, mental and spiritual well-being.
Activities include yoga at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar; art walks; farmers markets; a free workout at Fashion Island from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday; a complimentary swim, bike and run from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Newport Dunes with swim instruction led by Olympic silver medalist Clay Evans; and a Big Canyon bird walk beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday.
See the full schedule of events and other information at visitnewportbeach.com/wellness-week.
3 DUI suspects arrested during Laguna Beach checkpoint
Three drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence during a Laguna Beach Police Department DUI checkpoint last weekend, police said.
During the checkpoint, held between 9 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday at Aliso Beach and Coast Highway, police questioned 900 drivers to gauge their sobriety and check for current driver’s licenses.
In addition to the three suspected of DUI, four drivers were cited or arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while unlicensed or with a suspended or revoked license, police said.
Checkpoints are operated through grants from the California Office of Traffic Safety, via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Forum at UCI to address offshore oil drilling
Environmentalists and local leaders concerned about the possibility of new offshore oil drilling will hold a public forum at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at the UC Irvine School of Social Ecology.
Scheduled speakers include Laguna Beach Councilwoman Toni Iseman and representatives of the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Surfrider Foundation and Oceana.
A similar forum was held Wednesday at Newport Beach City Hall.
The Trump administration is pursuing plans to open new offshore oil leases throughout the United States, including off the California coast.
