Anaheim Resort Transportation to offer free Costa Mesa-only bus route starting in June

Anaheim Resort Transportation will start a free Costa Mesa-only bus line June 15.

The route will use 30-passenger, compressed-natural-gas vehicles traveling along Bristol Street and among South Coast Plaza, The Lab, The Camp and the South Coast Metro arts centers.

The service, which will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, will be funded by a $2.8-million grant from the Orange County Transportation Authority.

“Costa Mesa is the focal point of the county when it comes to culinary, artistic and shopping experiences,” Mayor Katrina Foley said in a statement. “We are grateful for this new partnership with ART that offers those who live, work and shop here a free and convenient way to get to the hubs of creative culture and cuisine.”

ART’s line No. 22, serving select Costa Mesa hotels, South Coast Plaza and the Disneyland Resort area, is ongoing, city officials said.

bradley.zint@latimes.com

Twitter: @BradleyZint