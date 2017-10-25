Transient suspected of assaulting Jack in the Box customer and trashing 7-Eleven in Costa Mesa

A transient was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attacking a Jack in the Box diner with a metal napkin dispenser, trashing a 7-Eleven and kicking a police sergeant, authorities in Costa Mesa said.

Costa Mesa police responded to the Jack in the Box at 385 E. 17th St. at about 4:40 p.m. after receiving a report that a man had walked up behind another man eating at the restaurant and hit him on the back of the head with a napkin dispenser, Sgt. Dan Miles said.

The customer suffered a cut in the attack, which police believe was unprovoked, Miles said.

The attacker fled the restaurant and about an hour later went to a 7-Eleven at 1673 Irvine Ave., where he tried to steal beer, Miles said.

Witnesses told police that when store clerks blocked the doors to keep him from leaving, he threw the beer on the floor, toppled product displays and threw items at employees and customers, Miles said.

Miles said the man continued to act aggressively when officers arrived and they used a Taser to subdue him.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he kicked a police sergeant in the chest, Miles said.

Renato Gonzalez, 35, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a peace officer and resisting arrest, Miles said.

On Wednesday, Gonzalez was being transferred to Orange County Jail from Costa Mesa, according to jail records.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN