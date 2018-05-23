Assisted-living facility proposed for vacant lot in Huntington Beach

A proposal to create an assisted-living facility at a vacant lot on Garfield Avenue was introduced to Huntington Beach planning commissioners during a study session Tuesday.
The project would build a 28,000-square-foot Autumn Care Assisted Living facility on a 30,000-square-foot lot surrounded by commercial uses on three sides and a mobile-home park to the west.
The majority of the 44 rooms would be for senior assisted living, with 17 reserved for Alzheimer's/memory care. The rooms would have one or two beds.
The two-story facility would include a communal kitchen and dining, activity and outdoor spaces.
An underground parking structure would have 38 spaces. Access to the site would be from Garfield Avenue through an easement across the Walgreens property.
The applicant, AMG & Associates LLC, is requesting a conditional use permit, an analysis of the project's potential environmental effects and an increase in the city general plan's maximum floor area from 10,500 square feet to 30,000 square feet.
Commissioners requested the history of the site and a traffic analysis.
A public hearing on the project is scheduled for June 12.
