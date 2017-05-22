100 artists highlight Balboa Island showcase

The Balboa Island Artwalk presented its 23rd annual showcase of local artists and their work on Sunday along South Bay Front in Newport Beach.

The free show featured 100 artists exhibiting paintings, jewelry, blown glass, sculptures and photography.

Along with the visual highlights was something for the ears as well — live music from Gary Gould, Grant Peacock, the Retros, Jim Roberts, Don Ross & Rose and the Rick Sherman Duo.

Winners of art awards at the exhibit were: