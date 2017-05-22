100 artists highlight Balboa Island showcase

The Balboa Island Artwalk presented its 23rd annual showcase of local artists and their work on Sunday along South Bay Front in Newport Beach.
The free show featured 100 artists exhibiting paintings, jewelry, blown glass, sculptures and photography.
Along with the visual highlights was something for the ears as well — live music from Gary Gould, Grant Peacock, the Retros, Jim Roberts, Don Ross & Rose and the Rick Sherman Duo.
Winners of art awards at the exhibit were:
- Mary Hardesty Realty Award of Excellence: painter Marjorie Kinney
- Mayor’s Award: photographer Christian Flori
- Newport Beach Independent Award: glass artist Okoko Okeyo
- Newport Beach Lifestyle Magazine Award: glass artist Cynthia Chenier
- Randy Higbee Gallery Award: color pencil artist Karen Murphy
- Balboa Island Living Magazine Award: acrylic artist Robert Holton
- Coast Magazine Award: oil painter Karen Werner