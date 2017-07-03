Police and FBI want this man suspected of robbing a Costa Mesa bank twice in 2 months

Authorities are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Costa Mesa bank twice in two months.

The U.S. Bank branch inside Albertsons, at 2300 Harbor Blvd., was first robbed at 3:46 p.m. on May 15, said Costa Mesa Police Sgt. Bang Le.

The suspect, described as 5-feet-6 inches tall with a medium build, black hair and a mustache, demanded money using a note. He fled with $16,729 in cash, according to police. He was wearing a gray hoodie and jeans.

The bank was robbed again on Friday at 11:40 a.m. by a man with the same description wearing similar clothing to the first robbery, police said.

The man displayed a semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash. He fled on foot with about $3,500, Le said.

Anyone with information about the robberies may contact Costa Mesa police at 714-754-5205 or the Federal Bureau of Investigations at 310-477-6565.

