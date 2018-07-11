Former Laguna Beach High football and track coach faces felony gun and drug charges

A former Laguna Beach High School football and track coach is facing four felony charges in connection with allegations that he was in possession of drugs and an unregistered firearm during a traffic stop in Costa Mesa.
The Orange County District Attorney’s office charged Brian Jay Bishop, 35, of Trinidad, Texas, on Monday with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, the sale and transportation of ecstasy, possession of a controlled substance with a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in public — all felonies.
Costa Mesa police officers pulled over and arrested Bishop on May 25 in the 2400 block of Newport Boulevard. He was released after posting bail.
Bishop’s arrest came after police monitored what they described as white supremacist gang members. Two other men were arrested the same day in connection with the investigation, police said.
Authorities have not confirmed whether the three men are believed to be connected to the gang and did not disclose the gang’s name.
Laguna Beach High School identified Bishop as an assistant football coach over the past two years. He also served as a track and field coach at the school.
Bishop left the school May 22, telling the staff was moving out of the area, according to school officials.
Before Laguna Beach High, Bishop served as an assistant football coach and substitute teacher at JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, according to the Orange County Register.
Bishop is expected to be arraigned Aug. 1 in Orange County Superior Court in Westminster, according to the district attorney’s office.