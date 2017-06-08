Biz News: Work begins on The Country Club, replacement for Pierce Street Annex

Orange County restaurateurs Mario Marovic and Andrew Gabriel have began work on The Country Club, a restaurant and bar in Eastside Costa Mesa that replaces Pierce Street Annex.

Pierce Street, 330 E. 17th St., closed in late 2016.

The Country Club will use Pierce Street’s 1950s-era building, which features an A-frame.

“Since beginning the demolition, Andrew and I have had dozens of people throughout the community ask about the building and its iconic roofline,” Marovic said in a statement. “All were very pleased to hear that it would be kept and become very integral to the overall warmth and ambiance of The Country Club.”

The project will expand the venue’s footprint by nearly 6,000 square feet and will include a new kitchen. It will offer indoor and outdoor seating, as well as live entertainment.

The Country Club is slated to open in late 2017, according to a news release.

Newport 17th Plaza sold for $13.8 million

The commercial property in Costa Mesa anchored by Chase Bank, Growers Direct and The Butchery has sold for $13.8 million, according to a report from Rebusinessonline.com.

Philip Voorhees of CBRE arranged the sale of Newport 17th Plaza, at 101, 103 and 105 E. 17th St.

Oak and Coal opens in Costa Mesa

Oak and Coal, a Japanese restaurant in Eastside Costa Mesa, is scheduled to have its grand opening Friday.

The restaurant at 333 E. 17th St. will feature Yakitori, or skewers of poultry, beef, pork and vegetables cooked over Japanese oak.

Oak and Coal, owned by Jeffrey Chon, will also serve beer.

Newport firm finishes work on Texas water show centerpiece

Outside the Lines, a Newport Beach-based construction company that specializes in water features, rockwork and themed environments, has built a new show water fountain centerpiece for Legacy West, a mixed-use development in Plano, Texas, according to a news release.

The fountain features 131 nozzles that are used in choreographed water shows.

Karma delivers first electric car

Karma Automotive, based in Costa Mesa and founded as Fisker Automotive, recently delivered its first commercial electric car to its first customer.

According to the Press-Enterprise, the 2018 Revero, priced around $130,000, was unveiled Monday at Karma’s Moreno Valley factory and warehouse.

Costa Mesa woman invents bracelet

Costa Mesa resident Terry Leon recently raised about $24,000 on Kickstarter.com for a bracelet featuring a groove cut that holds an elastic hair band inside it.

Her company is called Savi Style. Leon’s original goal was to raise $10,000, according to her Kickstarter page. She found more than 650 backers.

Newport firm acquires Stockton property

CT Realty, based in Newport Beach, has acquired 345 acres of industrial-use land in Stockton, according to a news release.

CT plans to build a large logistics center there.

Brandt named managing partner

Tim Brandt has been named managing partner of Deloitte & Touche LLP in Costa Mesa, according to a news release.

He succeeds Rob Lucenti, who will serve as the western region audit growth leader.

Brandt specializes in mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and public debt offerings, according to a news release.