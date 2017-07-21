Biz News: International exporter of kiwifruit opens North American headquarters in Newport

Zespri, a New Zealand-based international exporter of kiwifruit, is celebrating the opening of its North American headquarters in Newport Beach, according to a news release.

The private ceremony on Thursday will include a traditional Maori ceremony from the indigenous people of New Zealand and special city proclamation from Mayor Kevin Muldoon.

Zespri’s Newport office is at 567 San Nicolas Drive, Suite 400.

New salon facility coming to Newport

My Salon Suite is coming to Newport Beach. The business at 100 W. Coast Hwy. marks the chain’s first California franchise.

It has 24 suites ranging in size from 130 square feet to 208 square feet.

Newport chamber honors Rohrabacher

The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce hosted U.S. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) in a ceremony Friday.

The longtime congressman recently received the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Spirit of Enterprise Award in recognition of his consistently high votes that favor business.

Hoag Breast Center wins award

For the fifth consecutive year, the Hoag Breast Center has been designated a Certified Quality Breast Center of Excellence by the National Quality Measures for Breast Centers.

Hoag’s center, which has locations in Newport Beach and Irvine, is one of 49 in the United States with the designation and the only in Orange County.

Wine magazine honors Studio

Studio, Montage Laguna Beach’s signature restaurant, has again received the Grand Award from Wine Spectator magazine.

The restaurant’s wine program was one of 89 winners worldwide. Studio offers about 2,500 selections from California, Burgundy, Rhone, Bordeaux, Italy, Spain and Champagne. It has some 30,000 bottles in its inventory.

“To be recognized by Wine Spectator with a coveted Grand Award is always a greatly prized honor for our dedicated sommelier team, as well as everyone front of and back of the house at Studio,” said Wine Director Troy Smith in a statement.