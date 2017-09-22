Biz News: Newport Beach company launches Kickstarter campaign for new building block toy

A Newport Beach-based start-up company has launched a Kickstarter campaign for Cubroid, an interactive wireless robotics set.

The building blocks can be assembled in various ways and are compatible with Lego. The toy “aims to expose young minds to coding and technology through fun and dynamic blocks and simple coding programs,” according to a news release.

Pre-ordering of Cubroid is available through Kickstarter. Sets start at $149. They could be delivered by February.

As of Friday, the campaign had about $46,000 raised from 82 backers, far surpassing its original $10,000 goal.

The products are designed and developed in Newport, then manufactured in Seoul, South Korea.

Nekter to host opening fundraiser Saturday

Nekter Juice Bar is opening a 25th location at the Harbor View Shopping Center in Newport Beach.

The opening includes a party from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. A portion of the day’s sales will benefit nearby Lincoln Elementary School.

The juice bar is at 1666 San Miguel Drive.

Costa Mesa mayor’s State of the City speech is Thursday

Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley will be the guest speaker for a State of the City speech Thursday presented by the Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce.

The event will run from 7 to 8:45 a.m. at the Avenue of the Arts hotel, 3350 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa.

Foley will discuss public safety, projects at Lions Park, sober-living homes, homelessness, business partners and Costa Mesa’s brand as the “City of the Arts.”

Tickets start at $25. To RSVP, visit costamesachamber.com/events or call (714) 885-9092.

Lincoln center to host women’s empowerment panel

Orange County United Way and Bank of America will present a women’s empowerment series event Wednesday in Newport Beach.

Carla Vargas, chief operating office of Orange County United Way; Jackie VanderBrug, managing director of U.S. Trust; and Regina Waugh, executive director of the Los Angeles County’s Women and Girls Initiative, will “discuss the impact of corporate engagement globally and how being philanthropic can support your business and our community.”

Michelle Jordan, principal at Jordan LLC, will moderate.

The panel will go from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Experience Center at Fashion Island.

Pedego to have event at Breitling air show

Fountain Valley-based Pedego Bikes will have its “Pedego Palooza” event Sept. 30 during the Breitling Huntington Beach Airshow.

It includes a beach party and group ride starting at 11 a.m. on Pedego bikes from the company’s Fountain Valley headquarters, 11310 Slater Ave., to the beach.

Admission to the party, which goes from noon to 4 p.m. and includes lunch, is $40 or free to Pedego Owners Group members and friends.

For more information, visit pedegopalooza.com or call (949) 336-8333.

UFC Gym to host seminar

UFC Gym in Costa Mesa will have a free anti-bullying seminar Sept. 30.

It starts at 10 a.m. at the gym, 2860 Harbor Blvd.

Fresh Bros. raises funds for hurricane relief

The Fresh Bros. pizza chain, including its two locations in Newport Beach, recently raised nearly $17,000 that will help victims of hurricanes in Florida and Texas.

The money will go to the American Red Cross and Greater Houston Community Foundation.

Firm acquires Newport officer tower

Olen Properties, a Newport Beach-based real estate company, has purchased a nine-story office tower in Newport for $75.6 million, according to a news release.

The tower is at 4100 Newport Place Drive, near John Wayne Airport, and contains about 190,000 square feet.

Fairhaven recognizes CdM woman

Corona del Mar resident Gina Kay, founder of In Home Care Solutions and Health Care Academy, both based in Costa Mesa, has received the Oliver Halsell Care Award from Fairhaven Memorial Park and Mortuary, according to a news release.

Fairhaven, which has locations in Santa Ana and Mission Viejo, recognizes those “who have demonstrated exceptional care in their profession and community, improving the lives and spirits of those they help.” Kay will receive the award in November.

“We are happy to honor Gina Kay for the impact she is making in home care — an area of healthcare that grows more important every year,” said Rod Gomez, general manager of Fairhaven Memorial Park. “Gina has a well-rounded background, and we are impressed that she created not only a company to provide home care services, but also a school that ensures that home care workers are properly prepared for their important and very demanding roles in the home.”

Costa Mesa bank branch names senior VP

Douglas Spencer has been named senior vice president and regional manager of Pacific Mercantile Bank’s Costa Mesa office.

The branch at Metro Pointe is the chain’s largest regional office. Spencer is a banking veteran of more than 30 years. He also has been president and chief executive of Diva Limousine, a luxury ground transportation company.

Newport oyster bar to help St. Jude

Fly-n-Fish Oyster Bar and Grill in Newport Beach is having its third annual “Chowder for a Cause” fundraiser throughout October.

Proceeds from every order of New England clam chowder sold will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.