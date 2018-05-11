Biz News: Newport’s Taco Rosa is named an Ocean Friendly Restaurant

Chef Ivan Calderon, owner of Taco Rosa and Taco Mesa restaurants, has received the Surfrider Foundation's Ocean Friendly Restaurant status for three of his restaurants, including Taco Rosa in Newport Beach.
The Ocean Friendly Restaurants program recognizes and promotes practices that protect oceans and beaches.
Calderon eliminated the sale of beverages in plastic bottles and began offering plastic straws only on request, uses seafood guided by Seafood Watch and implemented water and energy conservation efforts, the foundation said.
Oversize Creme de La Mer jar on exhibit through Sunday
Luxury skincare brand La Mer will exhibit an oversize Creme de La Mer jar to promote its Way to Love La Mer campaign through Sunday at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.
The custom-built jar stands 18 feet tall and wide and may be viewed at South Coast Plaza's Jewel Court.
Leeza Gibbons to speak at Women’s Business Symposium in H.B.
Comerica Bank will present its 12th annual Southern California Women's Business Symposium from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 18 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa, 21500 Pacific Coast Hwy.
The event will feature Emmy Award-winning TV host Leeza Gibbons as keynote speaker. Proceeds will support Girls Inc. of Orange County.
Tickets are $195. For more information, visit bit.ly/2wB5IC4.
Fill bakery to open in shuttered Golden Truffle space
Hawaii native James Millis will open the bakery Fill in the location formerly occupied by the Golden Truffle at 1767 Newport Blvd., Costa Mesa.
The establishment is expected to open in June and will serve malasadas — a Portuguese pastry — along with small-batch ice cream and coffee from Old Town Roasting Co.
Design firm in Pasea and Lido House hotel projects wins award
WATG, an integrated design firm with local projects including the Pasea Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach and the Lido House hotel in Newport Beach, won the Global Award at the 23rd annual Assn. for Corporate Growth Orange County Awards.
More than 100 nominees were submitted for the 2018 competition, which began last fall.
Eilo’s Kitchen brings pop-up to Corona del Mar
Eilo's Kitchen will have a pop-up location at the corner of Avocado Avenue and East Coast Highway in Corona del Mar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays to offer seasonal menu options.
The pop-up is scheduled to run through Oct. 25.
For more information, call (949) 304-9595.
Corona del Mar resident opens Kumon Math and Reading Center
Corona del Mar resident Shamini Wijay, a 20-year veteran of the engineering industry, has opened Kumon Math and Reading Center of Corona del Mar at 2700 E. Coast Hwy.
The Kumon method is intended to help preschool- to high school-age children advance their math and reading skills.
The business requires franchisees to have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading and have investment capital of at least $70,000 and net worth of at least $150,000.
For more information, call (949) 668-1566 or visit kumon.com/corona-del-mar.