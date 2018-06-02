Biz News: Kitchen in the Canyon gets new ownership

With new ownership by the Laguna Beach Co., Kitchen in the Canyon at 845 Laguna Canyon Road will continue operating as a gathering place for brunch and lunch with Dora Wexell Orgill as vice president and general manager and Jenny Messing as executive chef.
The center — previously Festival Center — is now the Hive.
Before Patrick DiGiacomo and business partners Craig and Debi Lyon began Kitchen in the Canyon in 2017, the spot previously served as a Laguna Culinary Arts. DiGiacomo sold the business to Laguna Beach businessman Mohammad "Mo" Honarkar and the Laguna Beach Co.
Tiffany & Co. installs Paper Flowers at South Coast Plaza
In support of Tiffany & Co. chief artistic director Reed Krakoff’s first jewelry collection, Tiffany Paper Flowers, Tiffany & Co. has installed a greenhouse at Jewel Court in South Coast Plaza. The display runs through June 20.
The greenhouse was handcrafted by silversmiths using sterling silver, copper and glass. The project spanned nine months in Tiffany’s hollowware shop.
Marugame Udon to open at South Coast Plaza
Marugame Udon, a made-to-order udon noodle restaurant, will open at South Coast Plaza in the fall.
The eatery makes its noodles onsite with cooking equipment imported from Japan. Guests select the broths, proteins and garnishes.
The restaurant will occupy a 3,000-square-foot space located on the lower level of the Sears wing.
Cava to open in Costa Mesa
Cava, a Washington, D.C.-based Mediterranean casual restaurant and culinary brand, will open its third Orange County restaurant Saturday at 350 E. 17th St. in Costa Mesa.
The Costa Mesa location will seat 41 guests.
The menu features more than 50 customized options for salads, grain bowls or pitas.
Kidder Mathews negotiates $6.4-million sale of Costa Mesa apartment building
Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of Casa Del Mar, an apartment building at 147 E. 18th St., Costa Mesa. Newport 18th Partners acquired the 16-unit property from a private trust for $6.4 million.
Steven Brombal and Joshua Rhee of Kidder Mathews represented the seller and buyer in the deal.
PIMCO hires executive VP and head of talent acquisition
Newport Beach-based PIMCO has hired Graham Honda as executive vice president and global head of talent acquisition.
Honda has more than 10 years of talent acquisition and was most recently director of global talent acquisition at Wellington Management in Boston.
Honda will be based in Newport and report to Robin Shanahan, managing director.
Irvine Co. names resorts president
Irvine Co. named Scott Hermes as its resorts division president. He succeeds Ralph Grippo.
Hermes will oversee three hotels — The Resort at Pelican Hill, Fashion Island Hotel and Hotel Irvine — and other properties in Orange County and Northern California.
Hermes previously served as general manager at Westin San Diego in the Gaslamp Quarter and had worked 15 years for Starwood in New York, the Bay Area and in San Diego.