Biz News: Huntington Beach Ruby’s Diner files for bankruptcy

“In recent years, as Ruby’s has evolved with a changing industry, the company suffered some financial setbacks from which we have been working to recover,” Doug Cavanaugh, Ruby’s chief executive, said in a statement. “For the most part, we have been successful. We believe the agreement [with Craig], once implemented, will significantly improve our capital structure and provide Ruby’s the best opportunity for long-term success. Specifically, all employees, franchisees, guests and vendors will be paid on a prompt and timely basis going forward, and our restaurants will remain open.”