Biz News: Costa Mesa’s Hive, home of the Chargers, sells for $85 million

Atlanta-based Invesco Real Estate has paid $85 million for the Hive, an office campus in Costa Mesa whose tenants include the Los Angeles Chargers of the National Football League.
A joint venture of Goldman Sachs and SteelWave sold the complex, which occupies more than 14 acres at 3333, 3335 and 3337 S. Susan St. and contains about 181,000 square feet of building space.
The property has entitlements for an extra 65,000 square feet of commercial development.
Newport Rib Co. to aid charities
Newport Rib Co. is donating a portion of its profits to charity through Nov. 20.
The Costa Mesa restaurant, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary, is donating 20% of all dine-in and takeout sales to 35 local and national charities.
Newport Rib Co. will highlight the charities throughout the month on its social media pages and website, ribcompany.com.
Tackle Box in Costa Mesa to have opening specials
The Tackle Box restaurant in Costa Mesa’s South Coast Collection will have grand-opening promotions Nov. 8-14.
They include food and drink specials, donations to the Surfrider Foundation and a prix fixe meal.
The restaurant is at 3321 Hyland Ave. For more information, visit tackleboxoc.com.
New brewery opens in Costa Mesa
Bootlegger’s Brewery recently opened in Costa Mesa’s Sobeca District at 2930 Bristol St.
The company was founded in 2008 and has other locations in Fullerton and Redlands.
Newport firm buys Indiana land to build facility
CT Realty in Newport Beach has paid $9.3 million for 95 acres in Whitestown, Ind., according to the Indianapolis Business Journal.
CT plans to build a logistics building larger than 1 million square feet there, though it doesn’t yet have tenants for the space, the journal reported.
“This project fits squarely within our investment strategy to develop world-class logistics centers near transportation infrastructure and significant population centers,” Rob Huthnance of CT Realty said in a statement.
Claremont professor to speak on leadership in Costa Mesa
Paul Zak, founding director of the Center for Neuroeconomics Studies in Claremont, will speak Nov. 8 at a leadership event at the WeWork shared office space in Costa Mesa.
Zak also is a professor of economics, psychology and management at Claremont Graduate University.
The free event, organized by the University of Redlands School of Business, will begin at 5:30 p.m. at WeWork, 3200 Park Center Drive, 14th floor.
Zak will discuss how “recent advances in neuroscience can be used to measure and manage organizational cultures to inspire teamwork and further drive positive business outcomes,” according to a news release.
Registration is required. Visit redlands.edu/news-events-social/events and search for “Paul Zak.”
Chipotle fundraising day to help Miracles for Kids
Hundreds of Southern California locations of Newport Beach-based Chipotle Mexican Grill will donate to the nonprofit Miracles for Kids on Nov. 9.
A portion of sales that day will help the Tustin organization, which helps children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
Chipotle asks that patrons mention the fundraiser to the cashier before paying.