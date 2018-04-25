Huntington Beach-based Boardriders completes purchase of sports apparel competitor Billabong

Huntington Beach-based Boardriders Inc., whose brands include Quiksilver, Roxy and DC Shoes, announced this week that it has completed a purchase of sports apparel competitor Billabong.
The purchase adds RVCA, Element, Kustom, VonZipper, Xcel and Palmers to Boardriders' roster of brands, making it one of the world's leading action sports companies, with sales to more than 7,000 wholesale customers in more than 110 countries, according to a news release.
"Today marks the beginning of what will be a turning point for our industry," Dave Tanner, Boardriders' chief executive, said in a statement Tuesday. "With the combination of Boardriders and Billabong, we bring together the best of both companies, creating a dynamic enterprise under the Boardriders umbrella."
The company made a $150-million bid for Australia-based Billabong in December. The bid required approvals from regulatory agencies and Billabong's board.
Boardriders was formerly known as Quiksilver Inc. The name change was announced in 2017, about a year after the company emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy with the aid of Oaktree Capital Management, a Los Angeles-based global investment firm.
