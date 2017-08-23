Boaters rescued after getting Duffy boat stuck under bridge in Newport Harbor

Six passengers aboard a rented Duffy boat got stuck under a bridge in Newport Harbor on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Newport Beach fire officials responded to the Newport Boulevard bridge shortly after 8 p.m., but a paddleboarder had already started bringing the boaters back to shore.

The group told officials that they thought they could make it under the bridge, but got stuck and scraped the top of their electric boat, said Orange County Sheriff’s Department Harbor Patrol Sgt. Steve Marble.

As the tide continued to rise, the boat became lodged under the bridge, rendering it unable to move, Marble said.

No one was injured.

