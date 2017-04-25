44th Newport Boat Show drops anchor for 4 days starting Thursday

FantaSea, Fansea, Seaquel. If you like marine puns as much as you like yachts, this is your favorite time of year.

The Newport Boat Show returns this week for its 44th year, offering casual admirers and serious buyers alike a chance to get close to about 200 vessels, show organizers say.

The in-water show Thursday through Sunday at Lido Marina Village will feature a range of new and “ocean-tested” power and sail vessels, some of them with the aforementioned sunny sea sobriquets or other merry maritime monikers.

A show like this — the biggest yacht show in the West, organizer Duncan McIntosh said — requires significant infrastructure, including about three-quarters of a mile of dock space. Workers have been setting up for about a week and a half.

On Tuesday morning, more than 100 show boats were already in place.

The vessels range from Duffy electric models to 18- to 35-foot Boston Whaler cuddy cabins to trawlers to deluxe yachts.

On the big and bigger side, look for a 70-foot Sunreef Power catamaran, a 72-foot Oyster yacht named Holo Kai and an 85-foot Ocean Alexander Motoryacht.

Vendors onshore and on the water will offer products and services.

McIntosh said he expects 10,000 to 12,000 people to visit the four-day show.

Gates open at noon for opening day Thursday.

IF YOU GO

What: Newport Boat Show

When: Noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Lido Marina Village, 3424 Via Lido, Newport Beach

Cost: Adults, $15; children 12 and younger, free; $5 discount with military ID. Free offsite parking and shuttle.

Information: newportinwaterboatshow.co

hillary.davis@latimes.com

Twitter: @Daily_PilotHD