Firefighter injured battling blaze in Talbert Regional Park

A firefighter was injured Sunday while battling a brush fire that burned about five acres of Talbert Regional Park in Costa Mesa, according to fire officials.
The fire broke out shortly before 11 a.m. near the BMX track at 1299 Victoria St.
Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.
Thirty to 40 firefighters from Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach and the Orange County Fire Authority worked for about three hours to control the fire. One firefighter suffered a minor injury, officials said.
A Fire Authority helicopter dropped water as ground crews worked to keep the flames from spreading. No one was evacuated and no nearby homes were damaged, officials said.
Crews knocked down the fire shortly after 2 p.m.
Twitter: @HannahFryTCN