Police search for man suspected of tunneling into Costa Mesa pharmacy and stealing drugs and cash

By
Jun 25, 2018 | 11:20 AM
Costa Mesa police responded to a report of a burglary at White Front Pharmacy at 1175 Baker St. shortly after 5 a.m. (Daily Pilot)

Police are searching for a man suspected of burrowing through a wall of a Costa Mesa pharmacy early Monday and stealing prescription drugs and cash, authorities said.

A passerby who noticed a hole in the wall at White Front Pharmacy at 1175 Baker St. called police shortly after 5 a.m., said Lt. Paul Beckman.

Beckman said someone used an unknown tool to cut through an exterior wall and tunneled into the business. Security footage from inside the pharmacy shows a man crawling into the store wearing a hat, gloves and a rag over his face, Beckman said.

Based on the footage, authorities suspect the man entered the business at about 3 a.m., Beckman said.

It isn’t clear how much cash or what types of medications were taken from the store.

