2 teenage housesitters suspected of stealing guns from Costa Mesa home

Two 18-year-old housesitters were arrested Monday on suspicion of stealing guns from a Costa Mesa home, police said.

The pair had been housesitting for a resident in the 3100 block of Cork Lane while the homeowner was out of town on vacation. However, the resident asked them to leave Sunday after a neighbor complained that they had thrown a loud party, said police Sgt. Mike Manson.

According to Manson, the two teenagers returned to the home at about 3:45 p.m. Monday and were seen leaving with two firearms that belonged to the resident.

Tony Moran of Santa Ana and Vera Rivera of Orange were arrested on suspicion of burglary, Manson said.

They were booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $50,000 each, according to jail records.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN