2 teens suspected in burglary at Costa Mesa liquor store

Two teenagers were taken into custody early Thursday on suspicion of making off with alcohol and cigarettes from a liquor store in Costa Mesa, police said.

Costa Mesa police responded to Cheers Liquor at 1525 Mesa Verde Drive East after receiving a report of a burglary at 12:05 a.m., Sgt. Bang Le said.

Le said the caller saw two people put on masks and pry open the door of the business.

When officers arrived, the pair ran from the store and dropped merchandise while fleeing. Officers caught up with them and found them in possession of cigarettes and alcohol from the shop, Le said.

Josue Miranda-Gonzalez, 19, of Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy.

Police did not identify the other teen because he is a minor.

