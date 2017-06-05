Customers evacuate as fire hits Corona del Mar women’s clothing store

Customers safely evacuated a women’s clothing boutique in Corona del Mar as firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze there Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to Secret Dawlat Hanem Fashion Woman at 3034 E. Coast Hwy. at about 3:45 p.m., according to fire officials.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze in about a half-hour. No one was injured.

A section of East Coast Highway was closed while fire crews worked.

Officials said they suspect the fire started in the attic. The cause is being investigated.

