Huntington Beach commission backs permit process for Central Park restaurants to sell alcohol

The Huntington Beach Planning Commission supports amending part of the city's municipal and zoning code to create a permit process for Central Park restaurants interested in selling alcohol.
Commissioners voted 6-0 on Tuesday to push the proposal to the City Council for final approval. Commissioner Alan Ray was absent.
The proposal, initially introduced by Councilman Patrick Brenden in January, would create a conditional use permit process for alcohol sales at full-service restaurants in the open space and park recreation zoning district.
The permit would be subject to approval by the city zoning administrator, with public notice of the hearing.
Alcohol is currently permitted in public parks only with a permit and only during special events, according to municipal code.
Kathy May's Lake View Cafe and the Park Bench Cafe would be the only current establishments in Central Park that could apply for the permit. Snack stands, walk-up counters and similar operations would not qualify.
Kathy May's Lake View Cafe requested permission from the city to sell alcohol after customers asked to have a glass of wine or beer with their meals.
Huntington Beach resident Richardson Gray spoke in support of the amendment Tuesday, saying alcohol sales would be limited to Central Park.
He said he did not approve of expanding the amendment to allow alcohol sales at other city parks or beaches.
