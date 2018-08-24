Chargers wrap up second training camp in Costa Mesa as season draws nearer

The final whistle sounded at Costa Mesa’s Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex on Thursday, signifying the end of the Los Angeles Chargers’ second preseason training camp in the city.
The NFL team held 14 public practices at the complex at 2750 Fairview Road starting July 28, including sessions Wednesday and Thursday with the New Orleans Saints, whom they play in a preseason game Saturday.
The joint practices, which also were held last year, gave visitors an up-close look at stars from both teams, including Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and Saints QB Drew Brees, both of whom rank among the sport’s most prolific passers.
“Once again, the city of Costa Mesa and Jack Hammett Sports Complex proved to be tremendous hosts for Chargers training camp,” A.G. Spanos, the team’s president of business operations, said in a statement. “In the months leading up to opening day, we set out to improve upon what was already one of the NFL’s most interactive and fan-friendly training camps. While we thought it would be tough to top last year, judging by fan turnout this summer and their feedback, I think we’ve been able to do just that.”
Under a lease agreement the Costa Mesa City Council approved in March 2017, the Chargers have the option to stage their summertime camp at Jack Hammett for up to 10 years.
The complex is about two miles from the team’s headquarters and practice facility at 3333 Susan St.
The Chargers, who moved from San Diego to Los Angeles last year, play their home games at the StubHub Center in Carson. Their long-term home — a new stadium in Inglewood that they will share with the Los Angeles Rams — is expected to open in 2020.
The Bolts open the 2018 regular season at home against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 9.