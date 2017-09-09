Activists inflate 10-foot Trump chicken outside Rohrabacher's office in Huntington Beach

Political activists inflated a 10-foot chicken parodying President Trump on Saturday near Rep. Dana Rohrabacher’s office in Huntington Beach to protest Rohrabacher’s unwillingness to hold town hall meetings with constituents.

The event was organized by the owner of the inflatable, Taran Singh Brar, and left-leaning activist group Indivisible OC 48.

Brar, an Orange County resident, set up a 30-foot version of “Chicken Don” in early August near the White House, making national headlines.

Indivisible OC 48 Chairman Aaron Craddolph said Thursday that the chicken symbolizes Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) neglecting the interests of his district, plus his affinity for Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

