10th Costa Mesa Community Run steps up for schools

Runners, walkers and even superheroes hit the trail Saturday morning for the Costa Mesa Community Run.

The 10th annual event, which raises money for local schools, included 5K and 10K courses and a family fun run in which participants were encouraged to dress as their favorite superheroes.

Runners took off from Jim Scott Stadium at Estancia High School and looped through Fairview Park before finishing back at the stadium.

All finishers received goodie bags and race T-shirts. Top performers also earned medals and gift certificates.

During its first nine years, the Community Run raised nearly $150,000 for Costa Mesa schools, according to its website.