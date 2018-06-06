Costa Mesa retains law firm for possible opioid litigation

With virtually no discussion, the Costa Mesa City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday to retain a Newport Beach-based law firm for possible legal action against distributors and manufacturers of prescription opioids.
Under the contract, Andrews & Thornton would pursue litigation on Costa Mesa’s behalf “seeking to recover the damages the city has suffered as a result of the over-prescription of opioids,” which a city staff report cites as fuel for a deadly nationwide addiction epidemic.
Opioids include powerful legal prescription painkillers — such as hydrocodone, morphine and oxycodone — and illegal substances like heroin.
The approved agreement is on a contingency fee basis, meaning the city will pay the firm only if money is recovered through a lawsuit. Andrews & Thornton would receive up to 20% of the gross award in those cases.
Animal services contract extended
In another unanimous vote Tuesday, the council extended the city’s agreements with its animal shelter and adoption service providers through January.
Costa Mesa has contracted with Newport Center Animal Hospital and Priceless Pet Rescue for those services since January this year.
Combined, the extended contracts will cost a maximum of $24,000 a month and give city staff and the recently formed Animal Services Committee additional time to examine potential long-term arrangements, according to a staff report.
For years, the city’s animal services contractor was the Orange County Humane Society. However, that partnership fell apart in December after council members rejected the organization’s proposal to build a new local shelter and signaled their interest in finding a different provider.
After that decision, Samir Botros, who owns the Humane Society shelter in Huntington Beach, told the city he no longer wanted to renew the contract.