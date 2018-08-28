Newport man accused of operating illegal marijuana dispensary in Costa Mesa

A Newport Beach man is accused of operating an illegal marijuana dispensary in Costa Mesa, according to authorities.
Omid Delkash, 47, was charged Monday with four misdemeanor counts of unlawful transportation, sale and furnishing of marijuana. He pleaded not guilty and is in custody at Orange County Jail, records show. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a pretrial hearing.
Costa Mesa law prohibits the retail sale of marijuana or marijuana products anywhere in the city.
According to authorities, Delkash opened a business called Church of Peace and Glory in the 1600 block of Irvine Avenue in March. After residents complained, the Costa Mesa Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit began looking into the facility in May.
Delkash is accused of selling marijuana to customers May 9 and June 5, according to authorities. Costa Mesa code enforcement issued two citations alleging unlawful operation of a marijuana dispensary.
Authorities said Delkash held a walk-through with code enforcement June 14 to show the facility was complying with city rules and not operating as a dispensary. However, authorities allege he sold marijuana that day and July 17.
On Friday, Costa Mesa police and officials from the state Bureau of Cannabis Control, the Department of Consumer Affairs’ Division of Investigation-Cannabis Enforcement Unit and the Orange County district attorney’s office executed a search warrant on the premises and confiscated marijuana, edibles and tobacco products, according to a news release. Delkash was arrested.
Church of Peace and Glory is listed on weedmaps.com, a website of marijuana dispensaries and delivery services.