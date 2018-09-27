Costa Mesa looking to secure 62 homeless shelter beds following judge's direction

“No community, whether it’s Costa Mesa, Irvine, Laguna Niguel, Huntington Beach, wants to be the regional site for an emergency shelter,” Costa Mesa City Councilman John Stephens said this week. “But when we’re talking about taking care of our own and doing our fair share, that’s a lot more doable and that’s something I think the community can wrap their minds around, especially ... if the consequence of not doing that is not being able to enforce our anti-encampment ordinance.”