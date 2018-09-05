Costa Mesa extends needle-exchange moratorium for 10 months

The moratorium was one of the council’s responses to the state’s decision to approve a proposal from the Orange County Needle Exchange Program to distribute syringes and other supplies in Costa Mesa, Anaheim, Orange and Santa Ana for the next two years. In Costa Mesa, the program would operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays on West 17th Street between Whittier Avenue and the city boundary with Banning Ranch.