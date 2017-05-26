Despite concerns, Costa Mesa parks commissioners recommend proposed open space master plan

To some Costa Mesa parks commissioners, a proposed update to the city’s Open Space Master Plan of Parks and Recreation is a flawed document containing questionable information, puzzling methodology and a convoluted organization.

Despite that, the Parks and Recreation Commission voted unanimously Thursday to recommend that the City Council adopt the plan.

“I don’t believe we’re going to accomplish anything this meeting in terms of improving this report further,” Commissioner Arlis Reynolds said.

“We’re here to get this as right as we can,” commission Chairman Kim Pederson said.

Comments about the master plan from commissioners and the public will be forwarded to the City Council for consideration. The council will take up the plan at a future meeting.

Thursday was the third time the commission has reviewed the master plan, which is meant to be a guiding document that helps determine what sort of parks, recreation and open space efforts should be priorities in coming years.

Commissioners discussed the plan during a study session in March and again during a meeting in April. They delayed making a recommendation last month, saying they wanted more time to review proposed revisions and collect public comment.

On Thursday, though, it was clear that some commissioners don’t necessarily view the master plan as a masterpiece.

“I feel like we’ve gone two steps forward, two steps back with every new draft,” Commissioner Leah Ersoylu said.

Reynolds said she thinks some of the plan’s accounting of open spaces and parks — and the access residents have to them — is inaccurate, or at least misleading.

“If we’re not using accurate data, it’s difficult to make smart planning decisions,” she said.

For instance, the document states that Lions Park is about 12.8 acres of parkland, though much of the site contains buildings.

City staff members said information of that nature was pulled from Costa Mesa’s general plan, which lists the entire footprint of a park, even if it’s partly developed.

“For Lions Park, for example, there’s the [Costa Mesa] Historical Society, there’s the Neighborhood Community Center,” said Recreation Manager Justin Martin. “Those spaces are included.”

Reynolds responded that when residents talk about a need for more open space, “I don’t think people are thinking about space with buildings on it.”

It would be helpful, Ersoylu said, to calculate the total park acreage in each of the city’s six new voting districts.

Costa Mesa most recently updated its open space master plan in 2003. San Juan Capistrano-based consultant RJM Design Group developed the current proposed update following a series of community workshops, interviews with interested parties and surveys of residents and sports organizations.

RJM used that feedback, along with a detailed inventory of the city’s resources and facilities, to develop a list of recommended park development and renovation projects.

Those proposed efforts range from general upgrades or maintenance to concepts such as installing LED lighting at the Costa Mesa Tennis Center and exploring development of a second dog park.

