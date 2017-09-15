3 arrested in armed robbery of Costa Mesa GameStop

Three men were arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a Costa Mesa GameStop on Thursday night, police said.

Costa Mesa police received a report at 10 p.m. that two men were robbing a clerk at gunpoint in the GameStop store at 2200 Harbor Blvd. The men fled in a car with merchandise and cash from the store, according to police.

Officers saw a vehicle matching a description given by witnesses traveling south on Harbor Boulevard. Officers pursued the car until it crashed into another vehicle at Harbor and Wilson Street.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

After the crash, three men fled from the suspect vehicle and ran in different directions, authorities said.

Erick Johnson Jr., 22, of Los Angeles was found nearby and was arrested on suspicion of burglary, robbery, conspiracy, hit-and-run and evading an officer.

Dino Kenneth Joseph, 30, also of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, robbery and conspiracy, police said.

The third suspect fled into an apartment complex in the 500 block of West Wilson Street, authorities said. The Huntington Beach Police Department’s K-9 unit, Newport Beach police officers and helicopter crews from Huntington Beach and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department aided the search.

Officers said they found Johnnie Lee Taylor, 23, of Long Beach hiding in a vehicle on West Wilson at 12:20 a.m. Friday. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery, burglary and conspiracy, police said.

Joseph, Johnson and Taylor were being transferred Friday to Orange County Jail, according to court records.

