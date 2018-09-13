Costa Mesa police officer dies after medical emergency

Officer Oscar Reyes, a 13-year veteran of the Costa Mesa Police Department, died Wednesday night after an undisclosed medical emergency at his home. He was 43.
Reyes had been a motorcycle officer in the department for the past 10 years, including five as a motor trainer, according to Police Chief Rob Sharpnack. He is survived by his wife and three children.
“Officer Reyes was a loyal public servant,” Sharpnack said in a statement Thursday. “He was truly passionate about our chosen profession and committed to traffic safety in our community. He was our brother, our friend, a great father and a husband. As a tight-knit department, we are devastated and feeling the grave and sudden loss of our brother.”
On Wednesday, Reyes participated in the Orange County Traffic Officers Assn. Motor Rodeo — a motorcycle skills and training competition in Huntington Beach. That evening, he suffered a medical emergency while at home and was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to Sharpnack.
“At this time, we will not be releasing any further information,” Sharpnack said. “We’d like to thank our law enforcement community for their logistical aid tonight and show of support during this difficult time.”
In a statement Thursday morning, the Traffic Officers Assn. expressed “shock and sadness over the sudden and unexpected passing of Motor Officer Oscar Reyes.”
“He was a husband, father, officer and friend,” the statement said. “He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family, PD, friends and community during this difficult time.”
Sharpnack said Thursday that funeral arrangements for Reyes are still being made and that the department will make that information public.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has reached out to us publicly and privately,” he said. “All your condolences, prayers, kind thoughts and positive gestures have been heartwarming and appreciated.”
