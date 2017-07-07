Car hits and injures 2 pedestrians on West Coast Highway

Two pedestrians were hospitalized Thursday night after being struck by a car that veered off West Coast Highway in Newport Beach.

Newport Beach police responded to the 1900 block of the highway at about 9:40 p.m. after receiving a report that a vehicle had hit two people and crashed into a building, authorities said.

Police said the car was driving east when it veered off the road and struck the pedestrians. It wasn’t clear what caused the car to veer.

The extent of the pedestrians’ injuries was not immediately known.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said. No arrests were made.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN