4 arrested in window-smashing commercial burglaries in Fountain Valley

Four Long Beach residents were arrested Thursday on suspicion of burglarizing two Fountain Valley businesses where windows were smashed to gain entry, police said.
A passerby called police shortly before 4 a.m. to report that three men had smashed windows and entered two businesses in the 9800 block of Warner Avenue. The witness also reported a possible getaway car in the parking lot, police said.
Authorities said one suspect, Tyshay Galloway, 23, was in a car in the parking lot and tried to drive away when officers arrived but was blocked by a patrol car.
Another suspect, Cody Walker, 20, tried to run away but was apprehended by a police dog, authorities said. Walker was treated for a dog bite, police said.
John McClain, 21, and Hanif Washington, 19, were taken into custody after they walked out of a business, police said.
Police said they found money rolls with receipts in the car linking the group to another commercial burglary the night before in Garden Grove.
All four were booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $20,000.
