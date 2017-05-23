Nonprofit that oversees Crystal Cove changes name, logo

In an effort to reflect its evolution going forward, Crystal Cove Alliance is changing its name to the Crystal Cove Conservancy and rebranding with a new logo.

The change became official Tuesday for the Newport Beach-based nonprofit that partners with the California Department of Parks and Recreation to preserve nearly 2,800 acres of public land, including more than 3 miles of rocky beach coastline and the famed beach cottages that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“It’s all about legacy,” Conservancy Vice President Laura Davick said. “It’s about preserving this and getting people excited about being a part of the legacy. Conservancy seemed like the natural choice.”

Davick founded the Alliance to Rescue Crystal Cove in 1999 to protect the 46 cottages, most of which were built in the 1920s and ’30s, from a developer’s plan for a resort. The Conservancy had been known as Crystal Cove Alliance for the last 14 years.

Courtesy of Buchanan Brand + Design The nonprofit Crystal Cove Alliance changed its name to Crystal Cove Conservancy. The nonprofit Crystal Cove Alliance changed its name to Crystal Cove Conservancy. (Courtesy of Buchanan Brand + Design)

Conservancy Chief Executive Alix Hobbs said the new logo’s color scheme and look represent the various areas within Crystal Cove State Park such as the ocean, bluffs and open space and symbolizes the partnership with the state Department of Parks and Recreation.

“The shared vision we have with state parks has been an important ingredient to our success,” Hobbs said.

The new logo will be seen on everything from staff uniforms to signs throughout the park.

Conservancy officials said they are excited about what lies ahead in the coming years.

In March, the California Coastal Commission gave the go-ahead for restoration of the remaining 17 beach cottages at the north end of the beach that have not been occupied since 2001.

And the Conservancy will develop an educational program geared for junior high and high school students — many from low-income families — who will conduct experiments on topics ranging from sea-level rise and climate change to erosion.

“The conservancy will cultivate our planet’s next generation of environmental stewards ensuring that Crystal Cove, and places like it, live on for generations," according to a news release.

The new website will be www.crystalcove.org.

bryce.alderton@latimes.com

Twitter: @AldertonBryce