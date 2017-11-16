Newport to install disabled-access curb ramps at 200 corners

Newport Beach will install access ramps on about 200 sidewalk corners citywide.

The access points will make the sidewalks user-friendly for wheelchairs and other mobility aids in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The ramps will be installed in the Harbor View, Newport Hills, Eastbluff, Spyglass and Corona del Mar areas.

Construction will start in mid-December and should be done by April, according to Mark Vukojevic of the Newport Beach Public Works Department.

The City Council agreed Tuesday to award a $1.239-million construction contract to Riverside-based Victor Concrete and set aside about $34,000 for consultant services and incidentals.

All but about $7,300 of the funding comes from federal Community Development Block Grants. The rest comes from the city general fund.

hillary.davis@latimes.com

Twitter: @Daily_PilotHD